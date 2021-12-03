Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.