G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

GIII traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

