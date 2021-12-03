G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.
GIII traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.
In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
About G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.