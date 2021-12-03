FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

