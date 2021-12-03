FY2022 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reduced by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.38).

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $16.78 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

