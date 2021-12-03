FY2022 EPS Estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 19.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 323,940 shares during the period.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

