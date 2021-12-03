FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.33 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

