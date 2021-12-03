FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ambarella in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -149.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.