FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.