FY2021 EPS Estimates for American States Water Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American States Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.19. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

