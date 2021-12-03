FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

CHD stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

