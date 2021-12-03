Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRNWF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Future has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.