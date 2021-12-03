Fundamentun LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $192.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.28.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.