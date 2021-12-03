Fundamentun LLC Purchases Shares of 332 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $748.22 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $537.12 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $750.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $716.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

