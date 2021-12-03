Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $661.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.76 and its 200 day moving average is $611.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

