Fundamentun LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,899,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $39,250,677,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $49,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $215.89 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.09 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.