Fundamental Research Cuts Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Price Target to $1.56

Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $1.87 to $1.56 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Successfully Diversifying Outside China” and dated November 23, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

