Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was down 5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $88.35 and last traded at $88.80. Approximately 2,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,083,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

Specifically, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,116 shares of company stock worth $298,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

