Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

