Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $623.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $660.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.90, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

