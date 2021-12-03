Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $782,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cigna by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 88.1% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $197.79 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

