Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $385,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $225.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,763,195 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

