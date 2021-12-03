Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 18,252 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.