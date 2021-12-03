Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -271.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

