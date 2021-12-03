Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 657 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS opened at $793.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.14 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

