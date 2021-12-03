Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 251,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.23 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.