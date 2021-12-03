FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJAN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.