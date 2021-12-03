Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 657,778 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657,778 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.