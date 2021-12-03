Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 417 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.68 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

