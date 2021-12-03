Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,339 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,820 shares of company stock worth $19,429,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

