Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AngioDynamics worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.55 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

