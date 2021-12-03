Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 34,849 Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 56,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 52,691 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,812 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

