Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.96 per share, with a total value of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 and sold 10,489 shares worth $1,473,222. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

FRPT opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

