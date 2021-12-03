Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Charles A. Norris Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRPT stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

