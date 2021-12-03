Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €38.00 ($43.18) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.72.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

