Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.06.

FRLN stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

