ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,859. ForgeRock has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

FORG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

