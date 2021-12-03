FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Tops $137.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $137.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

