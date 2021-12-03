Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

