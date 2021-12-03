Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
