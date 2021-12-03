Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Five Point by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 23.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

