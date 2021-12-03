Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $189.19, but opened at $208.20. Five Below shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 27,203 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.89.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

