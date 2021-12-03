First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

