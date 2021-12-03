First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

