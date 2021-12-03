First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,778,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,464,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,009,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

