First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

