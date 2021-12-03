First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 2,400 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

