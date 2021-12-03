First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $951,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $321.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $803.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

