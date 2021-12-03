First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG opened at $147.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

