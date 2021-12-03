First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

GE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.44. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.13, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.