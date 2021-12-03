First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:D opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

