First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 540 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 402,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,446,707. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

